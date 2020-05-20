Report: Seahawks have offered Devonta Freeman

Getty Images

The Seahawks have made an offer to free agent running back Devonta Freeman, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Freeman, 28, wants more than the Seahawks are offering so far.

Of the Seahawks’ six running backs, only Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer have appeared in a regular-season game.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said last month that “it’s going to be really hard” for Penny to be ready for the season as the running back works his way back from a torn ACL.

Carson is rehabbing from a hip injury that prematurely ended his season.

Freeman has remained on the market since the Falcons released him March 16. He gained only 656 yards on 184 carries last season.

The Seahawks also have checked in with the agent for Marshawn Lynch as they are expected to sign a veteran running back before training camp. They have $16.1 million in cap space, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.