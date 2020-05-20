Saints hire Shone Gipson as head athletic trainer

Getty Images

The Saints have changed athletic trainers for the first time since 2000.

The team has hired Shone Gipson to replace long-time head athletic trainer Scottie Patton, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Gipson started with the Saints this month, arriving with almost 20 years experience as an athletic trainer at the NFL level.

He was the Bills’ head athletic trainer from 2016-18.

Gipson most recently was in Cleveland as the Browns’ assistant athletic trainer.

He climbed up the ranks in Buffalo, beginning his NFL career there in 2002 as a seasonal employee.

Patton had held the job the past 20 years, beginning under then-coach Jim Haslett.