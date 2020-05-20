Seahawks make Geno Smith signing official

Getty Images

The Seahawks have another experienced quarterback on the roster.

The Seahawks announced the previously reported deal with backup Geno Smith, who spent last year as Russell Wilson‘s backup.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived tight end Justin Johnson with a failed physical designation.

Before Smith’s return, the only other quarterback on the roster was undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon.

Smith has settled into a veteran backup role, having done that job with the Giants and Chargers before landing with the Seahawks last year.