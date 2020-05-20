Texans OC Tim Kelly: Versatile players give us chances to be creative

Getty Images

The Texans’ biggest move of the offseason saw them trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals and raised questions about how their offense will look without its most productive skill position player of the last several years.

Newcomers will have a lot to do with the answer to that question. They acquired running back David Johnson in the Hopkins trade, traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and signed wide receiver Randall Cobb in moves that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said gives them “explosive players” who have produced at a high level around the league.

Kelly thinks those players are coming to the team with a “chip on their shoulder” and that the Texans have an appealing amount of versatility for the coaching staff to use this season.

“It opens up the play calling,” Kelly said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “When you have guys that are versatile it allows you to open up and be creative.”

Kelly will be calling the plays for the first time this season, so he’ll be in the spotlight as the Texans try to meld the new parts into an offense that doesn’t take a step backward without Hopkins.