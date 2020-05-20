Texans open their facility, for a handful of employees

Getty Images

The Texans were among the teams to open their facilities this week.

Sort of.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans had fewer than 10 people on hand at NRG Stadium to mark their return to the workplace

Coaches and players (aside from those receiving medical treatment) aren’t allowed back yet, and the league has mandated that no more than half the workforce (up to 75 people) can be in the building.

The Texans are actually referring to it as Phase Zero, as they’re focusing on getting the facility ready for larger crowds later.