Trey Flowers downplays former teammates’ criticism of Lions

Getty Images

Darius Slay and Damon Harrison didn’t hold back on their way out of Detroit.

Both expressed relief at getting out of town and took swipes at head coach Matt Patricia and the Lion Way.

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers, who is entering his second season in Detroit, downplayed their criticisms.

“That’s just how business goes,” Flowers said in a video call with the team’s beat reporters, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Some people agree; some people don’t.”

Bill Belichick has received his share of criticism for the tight ship he runs, but he has championships to back it up. Patricia, who served as Belichick’s defensive coordinator, is facing a critical season after going 9-22-1 in two seasons.