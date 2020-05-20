Unnamed NFL player files sexual assault/harassment lawsuit against United Airlines

Getty Images

An unnamed NFL player has sued United Airlines for sexual harassment and assault.

The player, filing the civil complaint under the “John Doe” pseudonym, claims that he and another man (who also is an unnamed plaintiff) were sexually harassed and assaulted on a February 10 flight from Los Angeles to New Jersey.

Via Master Tesfatsion of BleacherReport.com, the two men contend that they made four complaints against a female passenger for making “unwanted sexual advances” before the passenger was moved. They also claim that the woman was intoxicated and taking prescription medication. Airline personnel moved her only after she allegedly ripped away the player’s COVID-19 face protection and “grabbed his penis.”

The lawyers representing the two men have issued a statement explaining that the incident happened on a “red-eye” flight.

“Our goal is to shine a light on how assaults can, and are, being made on men, and not just women,” the statement explains. “This is significant because assault is assault, regardless of the gender, race, and physical attributes of the victim.”

It’s unclear how long the unnamed player and the other plaintiff will be able to proceed in anonymity. Court proceedings involving adults are usually open; absent a settlement, at some point the identity of the player and the other plaintiff could be disclosed.