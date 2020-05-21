Adrian Peterson expects running backs to play big role in new offense

Getty Images

Washington has a new head coach. It has a new offensive coordinator. It has a new offensive system.

The team would have preferred on-field work to learn it, but it is making do with virtual meetings.

“Of course, it would have been different taking the new head coach and the new system that we’re putting in,” Washington running back Adrian Peterson said in a conference call with beat writers, via quotes distributed by the team. “Unfortunately, we’re all kind of missing out on that. I’m just doing my regular regimen. Just working, three to four times a week, and just keeping my body physically innate. We’re able to do our Zoom meetings and learn this new offense to the best of our ability.”

Peterson still was in Minnesota in 2014-16 when Scott Turner was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach. Turner now is Washington’s offensive coordinator.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time,” Peterson said. “Coach Turner was in Minnesota, so some of the offensive is kind of familiar. But one thing I’ve taken from his offense thus far is, the running back has a really big role. So, they’re going to ask us to do a lot of things, we’re going to have multiple backs on the field at times as well. Just going over and learning offense right now has been exciting to see, just our role in our offense.”

Peterson again will share the load after playing 43 percent of the offensive snaps last season. He had 228 touches for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.