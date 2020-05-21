Adrian Peterson not a fan of Trent Williams trade

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson is happy for his friend Trent Williams.

He is not happy about trading a man who could have obviously helped his football team.

Via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, the Washington running back said he wasn’t crazy about the deal that sent him to the 49ers for a fifth-round pick and a third-rounder next year.

“I didn’t like the trade,” Peterson said. “Obviously, I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game. . . .

“I was hoping that there’d be some good ending.”

Washington might have gotten out of a year-long squabble with Williams, but the team lacks a clear answer at left tackle at the moment.

Former third-rounder Geron Christian remains, and they signed free agent Cornelius Lucas and used a fourth-round pick on Saahdiq Charles, but the lack of clarity on the left side of their line (left guard Ereck Flowers left in free agency as well) is a reasonable concern for Peterson.