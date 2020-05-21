Betting odds have Jaguars at NFL-low 4.5 wins

Getty Images

It’s not exactly a secret that the Jaguars have prioritized building for the future over winning now, and that’s reflected in the bedding odds.

The win totals at William Hill Sportsbook have the Jaguars at over/under 4.5 wins. That’s the lowest total in the NFL, suggesting the Jaguars are the favorites to earn the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

In the long run, having that pick may prove to be a good thing. Next year’s draft has the potential to have two quarterbacks, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who are elite prospects. If the Jaguars do end up with the first overall pick, they’d likely draft one of them.

The Jaguars also own the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft as a result of the Jalen Ramsey trade, and they had a large draft haul this year that included two first-round picks. In the long run, it’s easy to see the Jaguars building a strong roster.

But in the short run, the betting odds say the Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL.