Bills drafted Zack Moss after a Combine interview that stood out

Getty Images

The 15-minute interviews that players and teams do at the NFL Scouting Combine turned out to be a bigger deal than usual this year, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down player visits shortly after the Combine. And in the case of Bills rookie Zack Moss, the interview made a very big difference.

The Bills have released some behind the scenes footage of their draft preparation, and it shows the team being particularly impressed with running back Zack Moss, who was asked in the interview if there’s anything he dislikes about football.

“Nothing,” Moss said, via Syracuse.com. “You gotta take everything with gratitude, you know what I mean? I thought the game was pretty much ripped away from me. You know, I tore my meniscus. I missed the last five games of my junior year and that was really hard for me.”

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane liked that.

“Man, just like that,” Beane said. “Just like our lives. Look at what’s going on in our world right now? Healthy today to being in bad shape tomorrow. I thought Zack’s answer was great. ‘Man, I appreciate everyday I’m able to put my helmet on and be with my teammates.’”

Obviously the interview wasn’t the only thing the Bills liked about Moss, who was the 2019 Pac-12 offensive player of the year. But the right answers at a job interview can’t hurt.