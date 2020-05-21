Brandon Graham: Trash talk would substitute for crowd noise sans fans

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Thursday “you need fans to play a game.” NFL players, though, might have to play without them or without all of them.

Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham enjoys playing in front of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field, but he knows that might not happen. He already is considering ways to create energy absent 70,000 fans.

“Trash talk,” Graham said on a conference call with beat reporters, via John McMullen of SI.com. “The only thing we’re gonna do now is hear everybody on the sideline and that trash talk that is going to be happening.”

The NFL isn’t ready to make any decisions yet and still has time on its side. The Eagles are scheduled to begin the preseason on Aug. 13 at Indianapolis and the regular season on Sept. 13 at Washington.

Whatever happens, happens, Graham said.

“We are going to try to make the best of it,” Graham said. “I don’t know all the plans, but I know in the beginning for sure there are no fans, and you know I just think you’re going to hear a lot of the stuff you don’t normally hear.”

So the networks may need to pipe in crowd noise just to drown out the four-letter words.