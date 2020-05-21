Bud Grant: NFL should name a trophy for Don Shula

The never ending NFL news cycle careens from one item to the next, often with specific stories not getting the attention they deserve before yielding to the next one.

The passing earlier this month of Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula is one of those stories that perhaps didn’t get the full attention it should have because there’s always something else coming along that pushes a headline down the stack.

So let’s hit rewind and point out recent comments from fellow Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant. Appearing with Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton and Paul Allen on KFAN, Grant made an important suggestion regarding the man who beat Grant in Super Bowl VIII.

“They should have a trophy for Shula,” Grant said. “I mean, they got the Lombardi Trophy, which I don’t think — I’m not a big fan of Vince’s. He’s a great coach, but I think he did nothing near what Shula has done in the coaching field in the NFL. I think they should have some kind of a trophy, some kind of a recognition for Don Shula for the job that he did in the many years that he was in the NFL.”

Tarkenton agreed, pointing to among other things the undefeated season of 1972.

“He almost didn’t have an undefeated season,” Grant said. “He beat us in Minnesota. I think it was 16-14 or 18-16 or something like that. [Bob] Lurtsema got a penalty at the end that allowed them to . . . beat us.”

The final score was indeed 16-14, and the Vikings led by eight with fewer than five minutes to play. A 51-yard field goal from Garo Yepremian cut the score to 14-9 with 4:15 to go, and the Lurtesma penalty for roughing the passer fueled what became the game-winning touchdown drive.

That was the worst call ever,” Lurtsema said in 2019. “Without that, they wouldn’t have made history. I’ve told [Griese] that before, ‘I never roughed you, you faker.’ . . . I turned around to watch the ball and Griese made a fake fall. I never touched him. He had brushed into me. When I saw the flag, I thought maybe it was holding on Miami.”

It was only the third game of the year, long before the Dolphins were in the final stages of the chase for perfection. But the Vikings and Grant could have derailed 17-0 before it became 3-0.

Regardless, Grant’s point is a good one: The league needs a permanent honor for Don Shula. Whether it’s naming the coach of the year award after Shula or creating a trophy for the best regular-season team in each conference (Don Shula AFC, Tom Landry NFC), the league should consider a way to give Shula the credit he deserves.

Ditto for the Dolphins. As we’ve previously written, the Miami uniform should include a perpetual honor to Don Shula, like the George Halas initials on the sleeve of the Bears’ jersey and the Al Davis stick on the back of the Raiders’ helmet.

  3. I do think that the NFL should recognize Shula by naming an award after him.

    But Grants comment ““They should have a trophy for Shula,” Grant said. “I mean, they got the Lombardi Trophy, which I don’t think — I’m not a big fan of Vince’s. He’s a great coach, but…”

    There are only two NFL coaches (both Green Bay Packer coaches) who ever won three NFL championships in a row – Lombardi won NFL Championships three years in a row (1965, 1966, 1967) and the other was Curly Lambeau (1929, 1930, 1931).

    And that is why Lambeau and Lombardi have statues outside of Lambeau Field.

  4. For all these years, I have wondered if anyone else saw an undetected penalty on Miami in the Steelers game. A WR broke in forward motion and was 2-3 yards offside when ball was snapped. Result of the play was a completed passs to extend the drive to TD. And, I think, that was a gift to Dolphins (unintended) to win the game.

    I love the idea of a trophy for Shula, especially with Grant indicating a comparison to Lombardi should make it mandatory.

  5. This story is juicy!

    Mostly, I want to know why Bud Grant isnt a fan of Lombardi. I’ve never heard someone say something like that about Lombardi, and Grant usually isnt a contentious guy, there has to be something behind that.

    And the roughing penalty, thats the first time Ive heard of that too. Has griese ever said anything about that?

  9. Stunning that Grant thinks Shula should have a trophy because he was critical of Shula on more than a few occasions when both were still coaching.

  11. Packer fan here who also always respected Bud Grant–even though he did not like Lombardi. Respected the Vikings when they played outdoors in real purple (not the lavender on astroturf).

    I re-read a story recently that confirmed that Shula and his wife were ready to move to Green Bay and fully expected an offer from the Packers after the Colts fired him. The Packers backed off and stayed with their defensive coordinator Phil Bengston to succeed Lombardi. Ouch!

    Can you imagine going from Lombardi to Shula? That would have likely led to more titles than the Favre-Rodgers succession (though I’m not whining about that good fortune).

    Coach Grant is right about honoring Coach Shula.

  12. “I mean, they got the Lombardi Trophy, which I don’t think — I’m not a big fan of Vince’s. He’s a great coach, but I think he did nothing near what Shula has done in the coaching field in the NFL.”
    ————————

    That’s rich. So turning around a moribund franchise in the smallest city in the NFL to win 5 championships over 7 years apparently isn’t much of an accomplishment? If you can’t beat him (or win a championship on your own), might as well slander him I guess? Read one of the dozens of books written about Lombardi – he set the standard for coaching in the NFL and was an excellent and revered leader of men.

