Competition Committee supports “further analysis” of officiating advisor

Getty Images

NFL owners will vote on proposed rules changes next week, including a pair of proposals that would concern the use of video assistance with officiating.

The league will not renew the pass interference review rule after a one-year trial, but the Ravens and Chargers have proposed adding either a booth umpire or senior technological advisor to officiating crews. That person would have access to video and serve as a “sky judge” to ensure nothing egregious is missed by the officials on the field.

The Competition Committee told teams it supports “further analysis” of the creation of a role for an official with access to video and the ability to communicate with on-field officials. The NFL officiating department said it has been working to “identify how existing or additional personnel can utilize in-stadium feeds to assist the crew” and suggested a preseason test before future implementation may be in the cards.

A preseason test has been bandied about in the past and could provide the desired analysis of how the process would work as a lasting addition to the league.