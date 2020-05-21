Dre Greenlaw preparing to make more big plays wherever he plays

Getty Images

Who knows what happens if 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw doesn’t tackle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister short of the goal line on fourth down in the waning seconds of the regular-season finale? Maybe (probably?) the 49ers don’t win the NFC.

But he did, and they did.

“I know how big of a play it was at the time and what it helped us get to, but it doesn’t seem any bigger or smaller now,” Greenlaw said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It was a memorable play and I’m glad to have been a part of it. I’m also really excited for next season. Now that I know I can make that play once, I want to do things like that over and over again.”

It remains to be seen where Greenlaw will play. Kwon Alexander started the first eight games at weakside linebacker last season before tearing a pectoral muscle.

When Alexander returned for the postseason, he played the strongside spot and Greenlaw remained at weakside.

Greenlaw is trying to prepare himself for whatever the 49ers ask.

“I’m trying to understand the scheme as much as possible,” Greenlaw said. “Now that I have a year under my belt — I have a good feel for the speed of the game — I just want to be 100 percent perfect on my role in the scheme and my technique and my assignments.”

Greenlaw made 92 tackles, three passes defensed, a sack and interception during his rookie season.