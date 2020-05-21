Falcons bring in Deone Bucannon

Getty Images

The Falcons have a first-round pick for every job on their starting offense, and they added another former first-rounder to the other side of the ball.

The team announced the addition of linebacker Deone Bucannon.

The Cardinals picked the safety hybrid 27th overall in 2014. He spent last year between the Buccaneers and the Giants, and offers the Falcons an interesting low-risk option (such as when they dealt for former Dolphins first-rounder Charles Harris).

They lost linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, and Bucannon gives them a versatile part, and they’ve been stressing the need for players who can fill multiple roles.