Former Chargers defensive back Joe Beauchamp dies at 76

Getty Images

Former Chargers defensive back Joe Beauchamp died Wednesday, the team announced. Beauchamp was 76.

He played for the Chargers from 1966-1975, which included games in both the AFL and NFL.

The Chargers selected Beauchamp in the redshirt sixth round of the AFL draft in 1966 out of Iowa State. He played 10 seasons, seeing action in 117 games with 81 starts.

Beauchamp made 23 interceptions in his career, returning three for touchdowns.

He still has a place in the team’s record book, ranking sixth in interceptions (23), fourth in interception return yards (433) and fourth in interceptions returned for touchdowns (three).

Beauchamp had three interceptions against the Broncos on Sept. 24, 1972, tying him for the single-game team record.