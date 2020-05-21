Jaguars sign fourth-round choice Shaquille Quarterman

Getty Images

The Jaguars have signed fourth-round draft choice Shaquille Quarterman, according to the linebacker’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Jacksonville made the University of Miami product the No. 140 overall choice.

Quarterman was the seventh of 12 players the Jaguars selected in last month’s draft.

He is a North Florida native, having played his high school ball at Oakleaf High School.

In four seasons at Miami, Quarterman never missed a start. He played 52 games and made 356 tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and eight turnovers.