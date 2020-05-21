Josh Gordon will be applying for reinstatement soon

Getty Images

With Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith reinstated and Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory pursuing reinstatement, questions have emerged regarding the status of suspended receiver Josh Gordon.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gordon will be applying for reinstatement soon.

As the source explains it, Gordon is doing well. He’s working out and he’s ready to play. The goal is to get him cleared to return before training camp.

Gordon appeared in enough games with the Seahawks last year to satisfy his contractual obligations and to become an unrestricted free agent. He’s currently able to sign with any team.

Still only 29, Gordon’s talent is rare, and special. In 2013, he generated 1,646 receiving yards despite missing two games. Neither Randy Moss nor Terrell Owens ever had that much yardage in a single season.

After not playing in 2015 or 2016, Gordon has played in five games with the Browns in 2017, 12 with the Patriots in 2018, and 11 with the Seahawks in 2019.

The new substance-abuse policy did not give Gordon or any other suspended an automatic reinstatement. Smith’s reinstatement has created hope that the NFL will find a way to let these players back onto the field.