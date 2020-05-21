Last call for bids on the Robert Kraft Super Bowl LI ring

Getty Images

It his $1 million early last week. It’s holding steady at $1.025 million.

Today’s the day to bid or get off the bidet.

The auction for Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring, commemorating the win over the Falcons after reversing a 28-3 third-quarter deficit, closes tonight. All proceeds go to COVID-19 relief.

As quickly as the bidding rocketed into seven figures, it slowed. The big-money crowd likely realized that it made sense to sit back and wait until the clock approaches midnight before making a final play. That final play, if any, must come today.

Some have wondered whether Kraft himself ultimately will swoop in with the winning bid, making a huge donation while keeping the ring. Chances are that Kraft would simply just order a new ring. It’s also possible that he always buys two at the time the rings are made, in the event one of the rings walks away in the possession of a dictator.