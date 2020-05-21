Lawyers representing DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar are squabbling

Getty Images

In most cases involving multiple defendants, it makes sense for the accused and their lawyers to get and stay on the same page.

In the case of criminal allegations against Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, the players may be on the same page but their lawyers definitely aren’t.

Via the New York Post, lawyer Patrick Patel has threatened on Baker’s behalf a libel/slander suit against Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Grieco. The allegation arises from a Grieco tweet that is aimed at exonerating Dunbar but that implicates Baker by suggesting that Baker had a motive to commit a robbery that allegedly entailed $70,000 in cash and jewelry.

“The text is complete bullsh-t,” Patel said, via the Post. “Read the text. You can say anybody is that person. Wasn’t it everybody’s bullsh-t at the beginning that my client Baker lost $70,000? Now go read the text. The text is saying Baker won $10,000. So what are we doing?”

Patel has insisted that Baker had nothing to do with the robbery.

“DeAndre has no knowledge of anybody in those texts, who sent it, to who,’’ Patel said. “Let the guy come forward. I cannot wait to get Grieco on the stand and cross examine him on how he got that text, who he got the text from.”

Grieco also has professed Dunbar’s innocence, and each lawyer has an obligation only to his own client. By zealously representing their own clients, however, the lawyers could be throwing their clients’ codefendant under the bus.