Miles Boykin “ready to break out” for Ravens

The Ravens drafted a pair of wide receivers in 2019 and both expect to take a giant leap in 2020.

First-round pick Marquise Brown says he’s set to make a “big statement” after being slowed down by a foot injury last year. Third-rounder Miles Boykin appeared in every game, but said he wore down over the course of a season that ended with 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this year that the team expects to see a jump from Boykin this year and Boykin has set the same expectation for himself.

“Absolutely, just being a dominant, more polished wide receiver,” Boykin said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, last year was my rookie year and I was blessed to be part of a team that went 14-2 during the regular season, made it to the playoffs, fell a little bit short. That experience is going to be good for me in the long run. I think I’m ready to break out this year and I’m just excited to see what the year holds for us. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team win.”

The Ravens drafted two more wide receivers this year, so they’ll have options in the event Boykin and/or Brown fail to make good on their offseason predictions.