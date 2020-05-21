Montravius Adams arrested, charged with three misdemeanors

Getty Images

Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia and charged with three misdemeanors, Tom Green of al.com reports.

Adams, a third-round choice of the Packers in 2017, faces charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration, per Green.

The Houston County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office arrested Adams on Tuesday night. He was released from the Houston County Detention Center less than three hours later on $2,964 bond, according to the newspaper.

He becomes the fifth NFL player in trouble with the law over the past week, with four players taken into custody Saturday.

Green, 24, has played 37 games with three starts in three seasons. He has made 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six quarterback hits.