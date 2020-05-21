Report: Jamal Adams, Jets at stalemate as safety seeks new deal

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams has made it clear he wants a long-term deal. He is not taking part in the team’s virtual offseason program to make it even more clear.

Although Jets General Manager Joe Douglas repeatedly has said the team wants to sign Adams to a long-term deal, Adams’ future remains in question.

Longtime NFL writer Gary Myers tweeted Thursday that Adams and the team are at a stalemate with the team wanting to wait before committing to a new deal, causing “friction.” The Jets exercised the fifth-year option on Adams’ deal, so they have him under contract through 2021.

The All-Pro is scheduled to make $3.5 million in 2020.

It is obvious Adams won’t be a happy camper unless he gets a new deal sooner than later, though.

That could lead to more trade talks, and Myers indicates that’s how the stalemate between Adams and the Jets could end.

Adams was the subject of trade chatter heading into last year’s trade deadline, and the Cowboys showed interest. Plenty of teams would have interest in Adams, who has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

Adams, 24, has 273 tackles, 12 sacks, two interceptions, 25 pass breakups and six forced fumbles in three seasons.