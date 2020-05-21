Report: LeSean McCoy remains an option for Eagles

Getty Images

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has made it clear that he’d be open to a return to the Eagles and it appears the Eagles are open to such a development as well.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that McCoy spoke to the Eagles after the end of the draft in April and that he “remains an option” in Philadelphia. Miles Sanders is set to be the team’s lead back with Boston Scott and Corey Clement on hand as reserve options.

There was word this week that former Falcon Devonta Freeman is also on the team’s radar. Carlos Hyde rounds out the group of veteran backs linked to the Eagles.

McCoy won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs last season, but he wasn’t an on-field contributor for the team’s final games of the season.