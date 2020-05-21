Growing support for 4th-and-15 alternative to onside kicks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 21, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

A proposed rule change that would introduce an alternative to the onside kick is reportedly gaining support around the league.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that support is growing from a proposal that would allow teams to try a 4th-and-15 play in lieu of an onside kick. Rule changes that bar players on the kicking team from taking a running start limited the effectiveness of onside kicks last season and that limited the chances for teams to come from behind late in games.

The Eagles proposed the change. Teams would line up from their own 25-yard-line and retain possession if they were able to convert for a first down. If they can’t convert, the opposing team would take over from the spot of the dead ball. Teams would be allow to use the option twice in a game and the traditional onside kick would remain an option.

NFL owners are expected to vote on the proposed change at a meeting later this month.

7 responses to “Growing support for 4th-and-15 alternative to onside kicks

  2. No. Plain and simple.

    Making it easier to come back kinda negates all that went into getting ahead or behind in the first place, and makes outcomes more dependent on one play, which isn’t the way to go.

    Add to that the fact that a team may throw it up in hope of a pass interference call (what do they have to lose) and it becomes an even worse idea.

  3. as more and more of these “safety” (it’s not really about safety, it’s about what the powers that be think the fans want, i.e. more entertaining) rules are implemented, the less and less this game looks like actual football- perhaps arena league, but certainly not traditional football

  4. I hated this idea when it was first suggested. That there’s “growing support” for it makes me hate it more now. Please stop adding strange gimmicky rules that bastardize the game and affect game outcomes in cheap ways.

  6. I can’t decide if I like this or not but it sure would make the end of close games much more exciting.

  7. I don’t like this rule mostly because all it takes is a ticky tacky defensive holding, pass interference, or roughing the passer penalty to get this.

