Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring goes for $1.025 million

Getty Images

And that’s that.

The bidding on Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring peaked more than a week ago at $1.025 million, and it remained there until bidding closed.

No new bids were entered, so the 35th bid was the winner, and $1.025 million more will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The bidding quickly rocketed from $75,000 to $1 million in just a few days, but then it leveled out and remained there. There had been speculation that Kraft himself would swoop in with the winning bid and keep the ring; if he did, he swooped in with plenty of time left in the auction, and he got lucky that no one pushed it to $1.05 million.

So someone will be getting a 283-diamond keepsake and donating a significant amount of money to a very good cause.