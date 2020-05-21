Ryan Fitzpatrick: Chan Gailey’s offense not complicated to learn, complicated for defenses

Getty Images

A report earlier this month indicated that the main reason why the Dolphins changed offensive coordinators after the 2019 season was because former coordinator Chad O’Shea’s offense was too complex for a young team.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t one of the team’s young players, but it appears he thinks the offense is moving in the right direction when it comes to simplicity. Fitzpatrick played for new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey with the Bills and the Jets and said on Thursday that the scheme is well suited to the team.

“He’s a guy that allows players to play to their strengths,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s got an offense that is not very complicated to learn but very complicated for defenses, in the way it’s presented to them.”

Fitzpatrick said he’s “always wanted to prove” Gailey right for giving him a chance to be a starter in Buffalo and doing so in Miami would delay Tua Tagovailoa‘s ascent to the starting lineup.