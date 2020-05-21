Ryan Fitzpatrick happy to mentor Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

In case you were not previously aware, Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard.

So he was smart enough to know what was coming this offseason, and how to best manage himself.

The Dolphins quarterback told reporters on a videoconference Thursday that he was not surprised that they drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall, and reiterated that he’s happy to mentor the rookie from Alabama.

“I know that in order for our team to be successful, . . . our QB room has to be successful,” he said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

He said he is happy to help, “but I want to be out there on Sundays.”

The lack of a preseason may mean that happens for the short term, especially with him being a known commodity to new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

That familiarity means Fitzpatrick doesn’t need a lot of offseason reps, which is fine with the 37-year-old who knows he needs to budget his arm.

“I don’t like to take more throws in the offseason than I have to,” he said.

For now, the focus has been working with Tagovailoa on their Zoom calls, and helping him understand the concepts Gailey is bringing, which Fitzpatrick things will play to the rookie’s strengths.