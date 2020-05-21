Ryan Jensen discovers Tom Brady sweats the small stuff

Getty Images

Ryan Jensen read a story Nick Underhill wrote last year about how particular Tom Brady is about what he asks of his center. So the Buccaneers center had at least an idea of what was coming from the team’s new quarterback.

A week or so after Brady signed, he and Jensen talked.

“Do you wear a glove?” Brady wanted to know after some small talk. Jensen knew Brady’s most recent centers, Ryan Wendell, Bryan Stork, David Andrews and Ted Karras, did not.

“I’m like, ‘Uh, yeah,’” Jensen told Albert Breer of SI.com. “And he’s like, ‘OK, we gotta talk about that.’ These minute details so far that I’ve seen him be concerned with, from something as small as that to cutting on the fourth step, not the fifth step, on a route, it’s stuff like that where I’m sure he carries himself through his life like that. You can tell he’s very detail-oriented that way.”

Everything matters to Brady, including how Jensen wears his towel.

A photographer shooting the Brady’s workout with teammates at a Tampa high school earlier this week caught Brady showing Jensen how to fold his towel to prevent moisture from getting on the ball when it’s snapped.

“I thought it was funny that happened to be one of the pictures that got taken,” Jensen said.

Jensen has learned to sweat the small stuff.

“Luckily for me, I’m not a big-time sweater,” Jensen said. “But down here in Florida, everyone’s a sweater when it’s the middle of July and it’s humid. Just minor things like that, that a lot of people wouldn’t think are important, are extremely important to him.”