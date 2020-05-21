Sean McVay: Rams have three good RBs, still deciding how many carries they’ll get

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay hasn’t determined who will fill the role of departed running back Todd Gurley, but he has no doubts that there are players on the roster who can do it.

McVay said that Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers are all up to the task.

“We feel we’ve got three really good backs,” McVay said, via ESPN. “What does that mean in terms of the distribution of carries? I think that’s to be determined based on how things play themselves out and when we get a chance to actually compete in practice and in those live opportunities.”

McVay said his offense doesn’t need to identify one bell cow running back, but that he does feel good about the depth he has at the position.

“What we wanted to do was get a group that we felt really good about,” McVay said. “This enables us to say, ‘We’re not necessarily committed to any approach, it’s a feel for the flow of the game.’ But you’d like everybody to create a role for themselves, and we’ll see what ends up happening then.”

It’s anyone’s guess who will lead the Rams in rushing, but McVay sounds confident that all three backs are capable.