Adam Zimmer admits it’s “kind of weird” to work for his dad

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 22, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer can’t get too far away from work during the pandemic — since he’s living with his father and boss.

And he acknowledged that it can be unusual at times.

In an interview with Bob Sansavere of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the younger Zimmer admitted that it’s not always easy sharing an office with his dad, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

“At the facility and around the team, I mostly call my dad Coach,” Adam said. “It’s kind of weird for your boss to be your dad. I refer to him as Zimm in front of players.

“Players call me Zimm, Coach or Adam. As long as they don’t call me a—hole, I’m good.”

(Really, isn’t that all any of us can hope for?)

Adam said he’s a bit more laid-back than his dad, which probably isn’t hard to pull off.

“Everyone says we’re similar, my dad and me,” he said. “But I think we both have our own little quirks. I don’t think I’m as boisterous as he is. No, I don’t yell as much as him. I’m more of an explain-things-coach instead of a yeller. We’re all intense on game day, so that’s a little different. But around the players, I think I’m a little more talkative instead of yelling.

“Since we started coaching together, I think our relationship definitely is stronger. I spent just one year in Cincinnati with him. It was an adjustment period in Cincinnati. Eventually, we became more comfortable. I went there in 2013 and he got the job in Minnesota in 2014. I learned more football in these last seven years than I could have imagined.”

He said he’s able to stay in a different part of the house at the family’s 160-acre ranch in Kentucky, which allows for a little space, which he probably needs from time to time.

 

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Adam Zimmer admits it’s “kind of weird” to work for his dad

  1. how many qualified candidates, minority and non, were passed over so this guy could hire his son? #nepotism

  3. amaf21 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 11:22 am

    how many qualified candidates, minority and non, were passed over so this guy could hire his son? #nepotism
    __________

    Probably a lot, but how many of those qualified candidates were more qualified than Adam Zimmer? Probably not a lot. And how many of those candidates did Mike Zimmer know better than Adam Zimmer? None. Why would you take a bigger risk to hire someone you don’t know when you have a great candidate in your own family? It’s not like he wouldn’t have a job if not for his father. He spent seven years coaching with the Saints and Chiefs before he was hired by the Bengals, and Mike Zimmer didn’t have final say on that hire. If he couldn’t do the job, he wouldn’t have been promoted to DC.

  4. Well, Mike Zimmer’s connection to Sean Payton is what allowed Adam Zimmer to become employed in the NFL. There’s no other way to go from playing safety in division 3 at Trinity University in 2005 to an assistant linebackers coach for an NFL team in 2006.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.