Adrian Peterson “expecting big things” from Dwayne Haskins

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson wasn’t wild about the idea of trading left tackle Trent Williams, but he still thinks Washington has better talent than in recent years.

And that begins with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who Peterson thinks will take a major step this season.

“I want to see him blossom,” Peterson said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’m expecting big things from him.”

Peterson said Haskins appeared to turn a corner late last year, before an ankle injury ended his season. Many things have changed since then, including a new coach and a third offensive system in as many years for Haskins, and Peterson said the quarterback has taken the appropriate steps.

“I know he’s been in his book and he’s working hard to be that leader we need him to be,” Peterson said. “I think last year was an eye-opener for him, just from the transition he went through from training camp to the end of the season. . . .You can see that by how he’s working out and how he’s approaching things.”

Haskins has the disadvantage of being an unknown commodity to the new coaching staff (which brought former Panthers backup Kyle Allen in as a safety net), but he appears to have the first shot to make the job his own this year.