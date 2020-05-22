Andy Reid on onside kick alternative: We’ve got a guy who can do 4th-and-15

Getty Images

There was word on Thursday that there’s growing support for a proposed rule change that would provide teams with an alternative to an onside kick and it had Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid thinking the same thing.

If the rule is adopted by owners next week, teams would be able to try a 4th-and-15 play from their own 25-yard-line in order to retain possession of the ball. The Chiefs’ biggest play of Super Bowl LIV came on a 3rd-and-15 throw by Mahomes to Tyreek Hill and the quarterback’s response to the news suggests he’d be happy to get a chance to try out the proposed tweak.

4th and 15…. 😅😅 https://t.co/ESuILCqkcG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 21, 2020

Reid weighed in on Friday during a conference call with reporters. Reid said that he’d prefer not to see the rule passed before going on to reference Mahomes as a silver lining if the vote should go the other way.

“We’ve got a guy who can do 4th-and-15,” Reid said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs were able to come back from at least 10 points down in all three postseason wins that made them Super Bowl LIV champions. Given their quarterback and their overall offense, more comebacks may be likely if the rule should be adopted.