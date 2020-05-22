B.J. Goodson “very confident” he can replace Joe Schobert in Browns defense

Getty Images

Linebacker B.J. Goodson started nine of the 15 games he played for the Packers last season, which was enough for the Browns to offer him a one-year, $2.4 million deal to come to Cleveland this season.

The Browns had a hole open in the middle of their defense when linebacker Joe Schobert left for the Jaguars as a free agent and they have a few options to fill it on their roster. Goodson said on Thursday that he expects to make the most of his chance to grab the job.

“Like I said earlier, I feel very confident in my game,” Goodson said, via Cleveland.com. “If you ask me, I will just tell you that I prepare and I’m able to perform as well as any other linebacker in the league, not just to point out one guy. I feel very confident in that with the opportunity given. . . . As a middle linebacker and especially as long as I’ve been playing, that leadership role is something that you just inherit. It’s something that I’m definitely looking forward to being an addition there for those guys.”

Goodson had 37 tackles for the Packers last season. He started 20 of the 37 games he played for the Giants during his first three years in the league.