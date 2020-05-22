Browns auction opportunity to help script plays for preseason game

Getty Images

Larry David has said he believes he could be a successful NFL offensive coordinator. If he makes a big enough bid to the All-In Challenge, he can find out.

The Browns are auctioning off the opportunity to help them script plays for a preseason game as the NFL’s latest offering in the All-In Challenge, which is raising money for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody thinks they can call the plays,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “So the winner of this will get to help us do that. The winner will help myself and Alex Van Pelt, the offensive coordinator, script the first 15 of one of our preseason games. They’ll also be invited to our team dinner the night before the game, the team meeting the night before the game, game day we’ll get you a sideline pass pregame, you’ll run out of the tunnel with us before the game.”

Several NFL players, coaches and owners have made generous donations to the All-In Challenge, including an opportunity to be Tom Brady‘s guest at his first game in Tampa Bay raising $800,000, and Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring raising $1.025 million.