Browns sign fifth-round choice Nick Harris

Getty Images

The Browns announced Friday that they have signed center Nick Harris.

Harris is the third of the team’s seven 2020 draft choices to sign. He was a fifth-round choice, No. 160 overall.

Harris started 40 of 50 games he played at the University of Washington. He played 15 games at right guard, two at left guard and the rest at center.

He earned second-team All-America honors from Sports Illustrated in 2019 and was first-team All-Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons.

The Browns also have signed fourth-round choice Harrison Bryant and sixth-round choice Donovan Peoples-Jones.