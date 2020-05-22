Devin White: Practicing against Tom Brady will bring our game to a new level

Getty Images

With Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the Buccaneers, there’s no question that attention has been focused on the offensive side of the ball in Tampa.

Linebacker Devin White knows that the team isn’t going to win by being successful in just one phase of the game, however. White said that Bucs defenders “want to put the game on our backs” and he believes that sharing a practice field with Brady will help prepare them for that effort.

“We’re not going to want him to pick us apart every day in training camp,” White said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re going to get better with our disguises, and we’re going to try to confuse him a little. Going against him in practices will really bring our game out to a new level.”

The defense closed the 2019 season on an upswing and the Bucs were able to hold onto pass rushers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul while they were remaking their offense, so there’s other reason to hope that the defense will be a strength in Tampa this season.