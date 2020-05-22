Frank Gore excited to play for Adam Gase again

Getty Images

Frank Gore and Adam Gase have a history together.

In 2008, Gase was an offensive assistant for the 49ers and Gore was in San Francisco. In 2018, Gase was head coach of the Dolphins and Gore signed in Miami. And now Gase is head coach of the Jets, and Gore is coming to play for him again. Gore is excited about it.

“Adam’s very smart,” Gore said, via NorthJersey.com. “When everybody’s on the same page, we can make something happen. That’s what I like about Adam, he’s very smart, he’s real. He’s a man of his word.”

Gore said that however Gase wants to use him in the Jets’ offense, it will work.

“I’m cool. I’m happy to even be playing this game at my age. I’m happy that this organization is giving me an opportunity. I’m just going to come in, come to work,” Gore said. “Whenever I get my number called I’m just going to try to make a play for our team to be successful. I’m very excited.”

At age 37, Gore is at the tail end of his career, and happy to be reuniting with a coach he trusts.