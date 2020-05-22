His ankle fully healed, D.J. Jones has his motivation for 2020

Getty Images

49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones was playing through an ankle injury when he injured the other ankle in a Week 14 game against the Saints. The high-ankle sprain landed him on injured reserve.

He missed the 49ers’ postseason run to Super Bowl LIV.

“It was very disappointing for me,” Jones said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I felt like I was on the rise, and that there was a lot more out there for me. I feel like I could’ve helped my team along the way. At the same time, God doesn’t make mistakes. There’s nothing I can do about the past. I can only work hard for the future.”

Jones is fully healed, getting ready for the 2020 season by working out in South Carolina.

“Physically, I’m doing great and getting my body in great shape,” Jones said. “The ankle is 100 percent. I’m able to run and cut. There are several places out here where I’m able to work to get the work done.”

Jones started 11 games last season and made 23 tackles and two sacks. He vows to play better this season, his fourth in the league since the 49ers drafted him in the sixth round.

“To see my brothers out there fighting, to see that we had an opportunity to win [the Super Bowl] is motivation, to me, that we can get back to that game,” Jones said. “That’s why I’m working hard right now trying to get back.”