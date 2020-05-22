Jason Licht: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians a “perfect marriage” for Buccaneers

AP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to end their 12-year playoff drought and they want to do it now. With that in mind, the pairing of a soon-to-be 43-year old quarterback with a 67-year old head coach further indicates that the time is now for the Buccaneers to find their way into January.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said on ESPN Thursday night that the ability to bring in Tom Brady to work under head coach Bruce Arians serves as the ideal fit for the path of the franchise.

“We have a head coach that, to be quite frank, isn’t gonna be here for the next 15, 20 years coaching the Buccaneers. So I think it was actually a perfect marriage: You’ve got two guys that have got something to prove; they want to win, they want to win now; they’ve got the same mindset,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Brady and Arians are both short-term solutions for the Buccaneers. But their short-term solutions that could provide significant returns for a team that hasn’t appeared in the postseason since 2007 and hasn’t won a playoff game since their Super Bowl winning season in 2002. Licht doesn’t believe they get Brady to choose to come to Tampa Bay without Arians in place.

“Getting Tom here, quite frankly, started with hiring Bruce last year,” Licht said. “I don’t know if we would be in this situation right now without Bruce Arians as our head coach. And they’re kind of living parallel lives right now; they’ve got something to prove and they want to do it now.”