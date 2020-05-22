Mike Tomlin has “big-time concerns” about rookie readiness

Getty Images

No NFL teams have been able to work with their rookies in person this offseason and there’s been a lot of discussion about the impact that will have on how prepared those players are when it comes time to play ball.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared some of his thoughts on that question in a recent Instagram interview with Jalen McCain. Tomlin said that he has “big-time concerns” about the “development and readiness” of rookies, which is why he said the team will be “turning over every stone” to help get the NFL newcomers ready.

“Their ability to contribute, their ability to gain significant roles and to maintain those significant roles are gonna be challenging in these circumstances, more challenging than normal,” Tomlin said. “And I think throughout the course of this journey, we’re all going to realize how significant or maybe insignificant that is. I’m working my tail off with the Pittsburgh Steeler rookies to make it as insignificant as possible.”

Tomlin noted that it is “something that all rookies gonna have to deal with,” so any advantage a team can come up with will be based on their ability to reach players now and in the future as well as how players themselves approach the situation. Ultimately, the coach believes “the season itself will tell” the story of which teams and players were able to make the most of their time this offseason.