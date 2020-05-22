Miles Sanders predicting “MVP year”

Getty Images

Miles Sanders caught attention earlier this week for using the term “MVP year” repeatedly in a workout video posted on his Instagram account. The Eagles running back also caught some raised eyebrows.

He said what he said.

Sanders later doubled down on Twitter when questioned about his declaration.

“My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team,” Sanders wrote. “I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen!”

The payoff for anyone betting on Sanders would be huge. DraftKings gives Sanders +20000 odds, tying him with Travis Kelce, Joe Mixon, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and behind the likes of Mitchell Trubisky, Taysom Hill, Tyrod Taylor and Jameis Winston. (Patrick Mahomes is the favorite at +400.)

Sanders, 23, had 229 touches for 1,327 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

The Eagles still could add a veteran to the mix before training camp, with Devonta Freeman among the backs they have shown interest in. But Sanders is at the top of the depth chart and expected to see more playing time and more touches this season.

A running back, though, hasn’t won the MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012 with quarterbacks winning 12 of the previous 13 MVP awards. So it’s more likely if an Eagle wins the award it would be Carson Wentz.