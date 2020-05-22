Onside kick alternative will succeed about as often as pre-rule change onside kicks

May 22, 2020
The fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, which NFL owners are considering, is likely to be successful about as often as onside kicks were successful before the NFL changed the rules to make them more difficult.

From 2013 to 2017, the five seasons before revised kickoff rules made onside kicks harder, the success rate was of onside kicks was 16.3 percent.

In the 2019 season, NFL offenses that needed to gain 15 yards (running plays on third-and-15 or fourth-and-15) were successful 15.9 percent of the time.

So the alternative to the onside kick should work about 16 percent of the time, just as onside kicks worked about 16 percent of the time — until the NFL changed the rules.

Since the revised kickoff rules were implemented in 2018, onside kicks have been successful only 10.5 percent of the time. That’s not an enormous drop-off, but considering how vital the onside kick is to last-minute comebacks, there was concern in and around the NFL that they had become too hard to recover. The alternative will be a bit easier to convert, and comebacks will become a little more feasible.

9 responses to "Onside kick alternative will succeed about as often as pre-rule change onside kicks

  2. Psychologically I think teams will be more comfortable with the 4th and 15 play. Teams can envision themselves successfully executing a play from their playbook more than they can tracking down a randomly bouncing ball.

  3. Onside kicks are last ditch efforts that require a solid special team and luck. That’s what makes them exciting. Never meant to be a Mahomes special. Don’t change this rule!

  4. Why bother? So if you score with x minutes left you get the ball back for one play to make 15 yards and a new set of downs? Am I missing something?

  5. What were game circumstances of all the 3rd and 4th downs you analyzed?

    If I’m up 16-7 in the 4th quarter and am facing 3rd and 15, there’s no way I’m risking a turnover. I hand the ball off and punt, knowing my defense has played well the whole game.

    To me, that scenario should be thrown right out of the data pool. Only the “backs against the wall” scenarios should count.

  6. A big part of the early success rate for onside kicks (pre 2019) was the element of surprise as many of them happened prior to last-ditch, 4th quarter attempts.

  8. If there is a judgement call of defensive holding do they get an automatic first down?

  9. A 15 yard completion for Dwayne Haskins and Terry MacLaren is a layup. There will be games in which their opponents will virtually never see the ball on offense. This is a bad rule for the NFL but terrific for the Skins.

