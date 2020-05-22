Raiders confident Allegiant Stadium will be ready by July 31

Getty Images

The Raiders are entering what officials called the “fourth quarter,” as they try to finish Allegiant Stadium in the middle of a pandemic.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, crews are still described as being on track for “substantial completion” of the new Las Vegas home by July 31.

“The coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life and made an already ambitious project schedule even more challenging,” Don Webb, chief operating officer for the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. “But even with this added degree of difficulty, Allegiant Stadium remains on track for substantial completion of its construction on July 31.

“The construction continues generally on a six-day a week schedule, with a daily workforce that has exceeded 2,000 workers on site.”

At least 16 workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19, and they’ve gone from two shifts of workers to three to allow for increased distancing.

The roof installation is complete, along with video boards inside the stadium and the sod on the field tray. They’re still testing heating and cooling system and are still working on public restrooms and concession stands.

Of course, if fans aren’t going to be in the stadium for those early games, those things won’t matter as much.

They first thing on the schedule there is an Aug. 22 Garth Brooks concert.

The Raiders play the first two weeks of the preseason on the road, and their first game in the new building is scheduled for Aug. 27. They travel in Week One of the regular season, before the scheduled home opener against the Saints on Sept. 21.