Rams DC Brandon Staley: Jalen Ramsey can play anywhere, do anything

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald noted this week that the team’s defense will look a lot different this year as a result of the departures of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and several players.

Having Donald on hand means the cupboard is far from bare for new coordinator Brandon Staley. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is another high-end player for Staley to use as a linchpin for his unit and Staley said this week that Ramsey’s versatility is a plus as he looks to fill out the secondary.

“He’s got command of all the positions in the defensive backfield. I cannot look at him just as a corner. I look at him as a DB. This guy can do anything. He thinks like a quarterback,” Staley said, via USAToday.com. “What’s awesome about him is he can play anywhere. He can play outside or inside or safety. So we can move him around if we need to.”

Ramsey has played at a high level since entering the league, but Staley said that he thinks “there’s a lot more in him than he’s shown in the NFL.” Should Staley help Ramsey reach new heights, the Rams will likely enjoy the new look of their defense.