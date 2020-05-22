Redesigned NFL.com lists Colin Kaepernick as “retired”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT
The NFL recently redesigned its website. And the new version of the pages assigned to each current and historical player has created a bit of a stir: Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is listed as “retired.”

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, has reacted strongly to the characterization.

“The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their website claiming @Kaepernick7 ‘retired,'” she said on Twitter. “Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him [because] he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Super Bowl QB [and] should be playing [because] his stats show that.”

Last November, the NFL arranged a workout for Kaepernick. Both sides were to blame for the failure of the session, which ultimately became a workout conducted solely by Kaepernick with no involvement of the league. He has received no interest or offers or invitations to tryout for specific teams since the workout.

Although the NFL has by all appearances moved on from Kaepernick, he hasn’t officially retired. Still, more than three years since his last NFL game, the chances of Kaepernick returning to pro football are very small, and they’re shrinking on a regular basis.

At this point, the label doesn’t matter; he won’t be playing again in the NFL.

14 responses to “Redesigned NFL.com lists Colin Kaepernick as “retired”

  5. Referring to your boyfriends’ potential employer as slave owners didn’t help your cause, his cause or his career.

  6. “You cowards blackballed him because he peacefully protested against police brutality”

    Exactly right Nessa.

  7. ProfessionalVictims.com has both him and his girlfriend listed as still “very active”.

  8. As if he doesn’t bring enough potential fan backlash on his own, he is dating this loudmouthed public relations disaster. Not that he had a chance at returning to the NFL but she really does ensure he is going to stay “retired.”

  10. Someone who refuses to sign a “prove it deal” with an NFL team and/or max offers of the AAF/XFL is retired in my book. He took his settlement and walked away from the NFL.

  11. Who cares what that gasbag Nessa has to say? She’s the one who ruined his career. He and Florio should be mad at her, not the rest of society.

  14. Forced retirement is still “retirement.” Same as so many players in the NFL other than those who end up taking a Medical retirement, which is still a is retirement.
    He chose to cancel or opt out of his last year of his contract with SF. He then turned down the Seahawks when they reportedly offered him a contract. Sounds like he was looking for retirement & the NFL has taken all the obligatory steps to accommodate him towards that end.

    Lots of players are forced into retirement by not receiving any offers that they will accept or just don’t get, at all. He is but another, for a variety of reasons. Most brought on by himself.

