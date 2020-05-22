Report: Devonta Freeman prepared to skip season in absence of better offer

Posted by Charean Williams on May 22, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

Devonta Freeman turned down the same deal that Carlos Hyde took from the Seahawks. Hyde agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Freeman’s options appear even more limited now, and it seems unlikely he will find a better deal from any other team.

So where does that leave the veteran running back?

Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that Freeman is willing to sit out the season.

“Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to . . . skip the season if his number isn’t met,” Silver writes. “Freeman has invested his money well and saved much of the income he’s earned thus far. Financially, he does not have to play. His current mentality is that he won’t play if he doesn’t get an offer that reflects what he believes his value is.”

That probably wouldn’t be a wise move for Freeman unless he is OK with his career potentially being over after six seasons. He is 28. He has not played a full, 16-game season in 2016 when he had his last 1,000-yard rushing season and made his last Pro Bowl.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: Devonta Freeman prepared to skip season in absence of better offer

  1. On one hand, it seems foolish to pass up $4 million. On the other hand, if he really has managed his money well, why beat up your body if your heart isn’t in it and you don’t need money?

  2. If he doesn’t need the money then more power to him. If he thinks teams will offer him more money next year than they did this year he should call Le’veon Bell and ask how that works out.

  3. Guess he’s retiring. If your not gonna get what you think you’re worth this year, you sure as heck ain’t gonna get it next year.

  4. When a player sits out for more money I secretly hope they go bankrupt and have to work a normal job regretting giving up millions.

  6. I’m would not have even offered him $4M. He had one and a a half good seasons. Massive disappointment since then who was frequently equaled or outshined by backups.

    Enjoy your retirement, Devonta. You did well to get what you did in your career.

  7. This NEVER works out for the player.

    Sit out then next year you’ll barely get $2m offers LOL

    RB market is dead you’re lucky you got offered $4m

    Hope you invested wisely at 28 years old you’ll never find work at $4m/yr

    Never understand greed in the NFL when you’re a mid card player with ZERO leverage. Take what you’re getting offered bc you’ll regret it when your older and broke

  8. Yea sure you’re worth that much…Yup….I can still bench 450 like I used to when I was in my 20s, and then I wake up and both of my elbows are locked up from eating ice cream the night before. Those cones are tough man gotta tell you

  9. He seemingly has forgotten that running backs come younger and cheaper with fresher legs too!

    He’ll sit out until he doesn’t….

  10. Good for him. Overthecap says he has earned $24mill. He is setting a good example for younger guys by not needing to play. Because every one of them is potentially one play away from not being able to play. They should take care of their money first, like Marshawn says. Then once they are set for life if they want to buy a lambo go for it.

  11. Freeman missed a block on that key strip sack by Hightower in the Super Bowl. Then again it was 3rd and 1 and ATL was up by 16 with like 7:00 left so they shouldnt have been passing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.