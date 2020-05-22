Report: Jets have no plans to trade Jamal Adams

Getty Images

Contract talks between the Jets and Jamal Adams are going nowhere at the moment.

The same apparently applies to Adams.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, the Jets have no intention to trade the star safety, despite the current contract impasse.

Adams is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and the Jets have already picked up his fifth-year option. But Adams is looking for an extension now, and they do not appear close to agreeing on his valuation.

The team still intends to pursue an extension which will keep the All-Pro safety there for the long term. For now, he’s staying away from the voluntary virtual program, which isn’t much of a protest but it’s all a player can do.

The Jets could be using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to wait to pay him, as revenues are rather uncertain at the moment. That can work both ways, as players want economic certainty to.