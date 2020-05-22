Report: Ryan Leaf arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in Palm Springs, California, on Friday for misdemeanor domestic battery, TMZSports.com reports.

Leaf’s bail was set for $5,000.

The Chargers selected Leaf with the second overall choice in 1998, but his career did not last long.

He started only 18 games with the Chargers, going 4-14 with 13 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. Leaf finished his career in Dallas in 2001, going 0-3 with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Leaf, 44, has openly talked about his personal problems, which included an addiction to prescription pain medicine and his multiple arrests on burglary and drug charges. His release from prison in 2014 marked the last time he had been behind bars.

He has shared his recovery story as a motivational speaker in recent years and had become a program ambassador for a sober-living environment with homes in multiple cities.

Leaf joined ESPN in 2019 as a college football analyst.